CANTON — Volunteer firefighters and a retired firefighter were at the right place last week after they witnessed a truck crash into a bridge and then burst into flames.
Dale Nolan, a truck driver, was in Canton last week when he heard the crash on Cowan Road, leading him to run down the road, meet up with a few firefighters who were luckily nearby, extinguish the flames and muscle the vehicle’s door open to make contact with the unconscious driver.
It was Wednesday, Aug. 18, when Mr. Nolan was delivering some tractors to the Wood Chop Shop. He said he was just finishing up when he heard the crash, followed by a ball of flame shooting into the air.
“The whole front end of the truck lit on fire,” said Mr. Nolan, who was a firefighter in Syracuse for 20 years before he retired. “I’m 51, but I ran as fast as I could.”
As he was running toward the truck, which had crashed into a bridge, he said he saw two members from the Hannawa Falls Fire Department who had also been at the shop and heard the crash as well.
They all converged on the scene and began extinguishing the flames. The Hannawa Falls’ fire pumps wouldn’t start, Mr. Nolan said, but they were still able to put the flames out with an extinguisher in the truck. Photos of the F-150 appear to show the truck almost hanging off the bridge; however Mr. Nolan said it was tangled in the guard rail and rather stable.
Mr. Nolan said the driver’s door was jammed, so he ripped it open to let some smoke out of the cab. He said the driver was unconscious and slumped forward when they first got on the scene. He also noticed that there were tracks a good distance up the road before the crash scene, leading him to believe that the driver had a medical emergency.
“When he came to, he basically confirmed that because he said ‘What happened?’” Mr. Nolan said. “He was slightly confused and everything, but I think the air bags and the construction of the truck did a really good job of keeping him safe.”
Mr. Nolan said they then kept the driver comfortable until medical personnel arrived on scene.
“Had this happened in a more rural area, I think that at the rate the truck was burning, it probably would have been engulfed in flames in the matter of minutes,” he said. “It was just the right place at the right time.”
In being a firefighter for two decades, Mr. Nolan said he has seen many fatal crashes, so it was nice to be able to actually prevent that before it was too late.
“That’s a battle we can win. As firemen, it’s what we were trained to do, so that’s what we did. We helped him,” he said. “Unfortunately, I lost my father to cancer in February and that’s a battle I couldn’t win, so it’s just a good feeling that we were able to help somebody out.”
