MASSENA — A retired U.S. Army major general will be the guest speaker for Monday’s observance of Memorial Day in Massena.
Robert J. Kasulke will give the remarks during the ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
“We are honored to have as our guest speaker retired Maj. Gen. Robert J. Kasulke,” American Legion Post 79 Commander Robert LeBoeuf said.
He said a parade will be held, forming at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church parking lot and stepping off at 11 a.m. It will proceed down Main Street and onto Andrews Street for the ceremony in the park. The brief ceremony will honor and remember those who gave their lives in service to the country.
Maj. Gen. Kasulke received a bachelor of science degree in biology from Fordham University in 1971 and a masters in public administration from Syracuse University, Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Administration in 1996.
He earned his degree in medicine in 1975 and is a graduate of the Army Medical Department Officer Basic Course, the Army Medical Officer Advanced Course, Command and General Staff College, and the United States Army War College, Class of 1999.
Maj. Gen. Kasulke received a direct commission in the Medical Corps in 1980 following graduation from the State University of New York, Syracuse, College of Medicine while completing a fellowship in vascular surgery. He has served in the U.S. Army Reserve since 1980. F
rom March 2005 to March 2009, he served as the deputy surgeon for mobilization, readiness and reserve affairs. His last assignment was as the commander of the Army Reserve Medical Command and dual-hatted as commander of the Reserve Component Soldier Medical Support Center.
Maj. Gen. Kasulke was appointed as an Army Reserve Ambassador in June 2018. Army Reserve Ambassadors develop awareness and advocacy with community leaders and are vitally important bridges to communities across the nation.
His military decorations and awards include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Silver Hourglass, the Overseas Training Ribbon, second award, and the Expert Field Medical Badge.
He has an office-based practice specializing in the medical and surgical treatment of patients who suffer from venous disease. He is board-certified in both general and vascular surgery and serves as Jefferson County’s deputy medical examiner and the medical director of The Hospice of Jefferson County.
