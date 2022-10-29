POTSDAM — Kenneth J. “Juddy” Plumb is seeking the Potsdam town justice seat on the Republican and Conservative lines, running against incumbent Democratic Justice David A. Haggard.
Mr. Plumb is a retired state trooper, and also has past experience as a military police officer, a school resource officer in St. Lawrence County and as a former criminal justice instructor for the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services. A Norwood resident, he says he’s running on a platform of “alternate sentencing.” When asked what that means, he said, “our local courts have come to be more of an assembly line approach of collecting fines and taxes for the state, instead of addressing the problem that stands in front of you.”
“I wrote many tickets and arrested many people,” he said. “It’s frustrating to see somebody going to work who’s speeding and they’re charged $350. “They come home and their house is robbed and their jewelry and firearms are missing and (the offender) receives less than what happened to you.”
A speeding ticket alone is an infraction under state vehicle and traffic law, generally only punishable by a fine. Breaking into a dwelling is a much more serious offense, a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in state prison. Local courts do not try felony cases, but often arraign felony suspects. Those felony cases are sent up to county court for prosecution. They’re usually only returned to local court if a plea bargain reduces the felony to a misdemeanor.
“There are some sentences that are obviously cut and dry. You have parameters set down by the state. That also has to do with plea bargaining from lawyers and district attorneys,” he said.
While discussing his idea of “alternate sentencing,” Mr. Plumb went into his opinions of New York’s cashless bail reform. It prescribes a long list of offenses where suspects are released on their own recognizance, rather on probationary supervision or being ordered held in lieu of bail. There are exceptions for the most violent crimes, repeat offenders and other circumstances.
“I feel the bail reform has reduced the ability of justices in some ways,” he said, instead favoring “the idea of alternate sentencing and making sure the person in front of you gets fair treatment.”
Mr. Plumb said one of the reasons he decided to run for justice is he believes local communities are becoming less safe over time, although he only supplied anecdotal evidence.
“As I’ve retired, I’ve seen the streets get more dangerous with less consequences for people who choose to … commit the crimes, with a lot less taking care of victims,” he said. “What I have seen just this last summer in the village of Norwood, some of the crimes that have happened, Norwood Neighborhood Watch was created on Facebook and instantly there were 600 members. That’s why I felt there seemed to be a huge problem here.”
Some of those made local headlines, including occurrences of fake $100 bills and a burglary at the Norwood Beach Pavilion where racist graffiti was left scrawled on a door.
“I’ve talked to these people who had kids breaking into their house, stealing stuff, etc.,” he added.
When asked if he’d seen any crime statistics to support his claim of a decline in public safety, he said, “I’m not a big fan of statistics. I think they can be padded or decreased on what you’re trying to say.”
He says as a justice, he will be available at all hours to handle arraignments.
“The only requirement for being a town justice is twice a month do your court. You’re supposed to answer the phone and respond. One of the biggest complaints from other town justices and police personnel is that’s not being done,” he said. “I’ve been in that situation (as a police officer). It’s not like you can take the guy home with you. You’re tied up until you find a justice to do it, because there’s mandatory arraignments.”
Mr. Plumb says he has endorsements from local law enforcement agencies and their unions.
“I’m not a politician. I’m just a hard-working American veteran. I’ve got experience. I’ve been endorsed by state police, the sheriff’s office, and both unions and I’m looking forward to being town of Potsdam’s next town justice,” he said. “I’ve seen everybody at their worst times, the most volatile times with domestic violence … understanding why they committed the crimes, that itself is a big part of sentencing, not just reading what’s on the paper in front of you.”
n Family: adult son Thomas, adult daughter Megan and adult stepdaughter Maddie
n Background: 20 years with New York State Police as uniform trooper, BCI investigator, and K-9 handler; former school resource officer at Norwood-Norfolk and Parishville-Hopkinton school districts; taught criminal justice at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES for 13 years; former U.S. Army combat military police officer
