Retired state trooper running on platform of ‘alternate sentencing’

Kenneth J. ‘Juddy’ Plumb

POTSDAM — Kenneth J. “Juddy” Plumb is seeking the Potsdam town justice seat on the Republican and Conservative lines, running against incumbent Democratic Justice David A. Haggard.

Mr. Plumb is a retired state trooper, and also has past experience as a military police officer, a school resource officer in St. Lawrence County and as a former criminal justice instructor for the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services. A Norwood resident, he says he’s running on a platform of “alternate sentencing.” When asked what that means, he said, “our local courts have come to be more of an assembly line approach of collecting fines and taxes for the state, instead of addressing the problem that stands in front of you.”

