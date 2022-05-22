MALONE — A retirement celebration for Franklin County Judge Robert G. Main Jr., is set for June 11.
Franklin County Bar Association President Matthew H. McArdle said the bar association will hold the event at the Malone Elks Lodge, with cocktails starting at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6. A press release from the bar association says the event will be catered by Donovan’s Steak & Ale.
“Judge Main has been an excellent judge and strong contributing member of the community his whole life,” McArdle said. “He deserves this retirement celebration.”
State Supreme Court Justice Jan H. Plumadore will be master of ceremonies. The event will feature speakers from Judge Main’s career. The event is open to the public.
Main was a regular presence in the Franklin County Courthouse from January 1988 until his retirement in December 2021, serving as a county judge, family court judge, and surrogate judge.
He presided over hundreds of cases as a designated acting justice of the state Supreme Court for over 25 years, cases that included ones heard before the Integrated Domestic Violence part of the Supreme Court, which he established, according to the press release.
Main also presided over cases before the adult substance abuse treatment part of the Supreme Court and the family substance abuse treatment part of the family court, courts which he established in Franklin County.
According to the press release, Main appeared in nine of the 11 counties of the state’s Fourth Judicial District, which spans north to south from the Canadian border to the capital region and east to west from Lake Champlain to the St. Lawrence Valley.
Main was named the New York State Bar Association’s distinguished jurist for 2021. He has been an active member of the Franklin County and state bar associations, and is a member of the New York State Surrogates, County Judges, Family Court Judges, and Acting Supreme Court Justices associations.
Main is a trustee and board chair of Malone’s Alice Hyde Medical Center and previously served as its legal counsel.
The retired county court judge served for 20 years as the president of the Farrar Home, an assisted living facility in Malone, is currently a member of Franklin Academy’s academic board of trustees, former chair of the trustees’ scholarship committee, and a current trustee of Morningside Cemetery in Malone.
Main is a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Roman Catholic Parish in Malone, is a commissioned lay minister, lector, and Eucharistic minister, has served the parish as a trustee and a member of the parish council, in addition to being a member of the pastoral council of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg, and its long-range planning committee.
Reservations for the retirement celebration may be made by contacting Karen Leroux by email at kcoughlin214@gmail.com, or over the phone at 518-319-7309 by May 30.
The cost of reservations is $60 per person, payable to the Franklin County Bar Association and sent to Treasurer Richard H. Edwards, at 346 W. Main St., Malone, NY 12953.
In lieu of gifts, a contribution to Homeward Bound Adirondacks is suggested, P.O. Box 1100, Saranac, NY 12981.
