OGDENSBURG — A reunion is planned Tuesday evening for residents of Riverview Towers, who were displaced by a March 2022 fire on its sixth floor, where they will be reunited with various staff members, volunteers and first responders who assisted them in their time of need.
On March 8, 2022, a fire on its sixth floor caused evacuation of the 100-unit housing complex at 232 Washington St. that is operated by the Ogdensburg Housing Authority. In response, a temporary shelter was instituted at Ogdensburg Free Academy and the displaced tenants were then moved to Wadhams Hall, 6866 Route 37, the former college level seminary which is currently a retreat center.
As nearly $4.6 million in repairs and renovations were made, tenants were slowly moved back into the housing complex. The sixth floor was the last floor to be cleared for the return of tenants.
The gathering, hosted by the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave., Ogdensburg.
“After a year, all the renovations are complete and most of the residents are back in their apartments. There were over 60 people that were moved to the temporary shelter last March and there was an enormous community response to help at the shelter,” said Office for the Aging Director Andrea Montgomery. “We are having an event to reunite the residents with the many volunteers, first responders and staff who helped them.”
Light refreshments will be served.
Call the Office for the Aging at (315) 386-4730 to RSVP.
