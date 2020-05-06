WATERTOWN — Rascal, the wayward German shepherd mix that was reported missing on March 25 and the subject of an exhaustive search, has been found and returned to its owner.
“He’s sitting in the front seat of my truck looking at me right now,” owner Worth M. Hurlbut Jr. of Gouverneur said Wednesday afternoon as he was at a friend’s home in Fowler helping with a chore.
City police said Wednesday the dog was found at an apartment in the city on Tuesday evening.
“We had several leads in response to the media releases from last week and your news story,” Det. Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. of the city police department said Wednesday morning. “While following up on those leads last evening, the officer located Rascal at an apartment here in the city.”
Det. Lt. Donoghue said there will be no charges filed against the person who had Rascal.
“It doesn’t appear to be any criminal intent,” he said. “The person who had the dog said he and his roommate had seen the dog running loose. They stopped and caught the dog over by the bank.”
The dog was being kept at the residence of Caleb Stoudt and his girlfriend, Sarah Vargas, at their Franklin Street apartment. Ms. Vargas said on Wednesday that they had no idea the dog was reported missing.
“We don’t really watch the news or read the paper,” she said.
She said when they rescued Rascal from traffic in late March he was dirty and appeared skinny, like a stray that had been wandering and needed assistance. The couple took the dog to a veterinarian, and after no identification chip was found embedded in the dog, they decided to adopt him. They grew close to Rascal and gave him a name, Gen. Bernard, which was written on his new collar the couple purchased. The collar replaced one designed for a cow that Rascal had been wearing. He was still wearing the new collar on Wednesday. It had the contact info of Ms. Vargas and Mr. Stoudt on it.
Rascal was reported missing on March 25 from the Raymour & Flanigan/Big Lots Plaza, also the site of a Community Bank branch. Owner Mr. Hurlbut said Rascal was missing after he returned to his car from Tractor Supply and found a door open and Rascal, who had no identification, gone.
Days later, witnesses said the dog went into an “older model gray car with repaired tail light.” A witness said one of the men who drove off with Rascal said he was being taken to the local SPCA, which reported receiving no dog of Rascal’s description.
“There were some people at the SPCA in the parking lot, but the SPCA itself was closed because of the pandemic,” Det. Lt. Donoghue said.
Reunited
Mr. Hurlbut said that he and Rascal were reunited in the Walmart parking lot in Watertown on Tuesday evening when Mr. Stoudt returned him.
“They brought the dog right out of the car and it ran right over to me and I got all kinds of kisses all the way home from him and I’m still getting them today,” Mr. Hurlbut said.
Mr. Hurlbut said he asked the pair how much he owed them “for taking care of my dog.”
“They said, ‘We got it a new leash and a new collar and dog food — at 50 dollars.’ I handed them the 50 dollars,” Mr. Hurlbut said. “He gave me a partially used bag of dog food, which is fine. I said, ‘My dog is my responsibility and I’m going to take care of him. Always have. Always will.’”
On Friday, David McCabe, co-owner of McCabe’s Supply Inc., State Route 232, offered a $500 reward for the return of Rascal to his owner, Mr. Hurlbut. That reward grew by another $200 when two other dog lovers added to the reward pot. Mr. McCabe is a dog lover and was devastated when he lost a border collie a few years ago when it was struck by a vehicle.
“I know how that guy must feel when his dog comes up missing,’” Mr. McCabe said last week.
Mr. Hurlbut said he didn’t discuss the reward money with Mr. Stoudt or Ms. Vargas, but would leave it up to the persons offering the reward to work out.
Mr. McCabe called Ms. Vargas on Wednesday afternoon and told her about the reward.
“She didn’t know anything about the reward,” Mr. McCabe said.
He said he told her that if they didn’t want the reward, he was going to donate it to the SPCA.
“But I said, ‘It’s your money. If you want to give any to them, it’s up to you,’” Mr. McCabe said. “I told them I appreciated them finding the dog and taking care of it for the guy.”
He said Ms. Vargas told him she planned to stop by McCabe Supply to pick up the $500 in cash.
Mr. McCabe said he would contact the others who offered additional reward money.
“I’ll tell them we settled on 500 dollars,” he said. “I know they’re elderly women and it won’t be too much hardship on them.”
Mr. McCabe added, “I’m just glad he got his dog back. I got a dog that got killed and have a dog now. It’s just like one of the kids.”
“You don’t know how happy I am to have him back,” Mr. Hurlbut said. “I’m very appreciative.”
Also, the sheep at Mt. Hurlbut’s property on Scotch Settlement Road are delighted with Rascal’s return.
“Their tails are just a wagging,” he said. “You don’t think two (types of) animals would get along like that. But it really tickled my heart to watch that kind of action between them.”
(2) comments
Im thinking kids book "adventures of Rascal'"
It would be a good idea to have the dog microchipped.
