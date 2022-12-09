OGDENSBURG — Sometime this month, the Prison Redevelopment Commission, tasked by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul with coming up with a plan to reuse the now shuttered Ogdensburg Correctional Facility among a dozen other prisons that have closed since 2009, is expected to reveal its findings.
Out of the 12 prisons, four are in the north country — Ogdensburg in St. Lawrence County and the Moriah facility in Essex County closed this year; Watertown Correctional Facility closed in 2020; and Franklin County’s Camp Gabriels in the town of Brighton closed in 2009.
Previous reports indicate the commission toured many of the facilities, including Ogdensburg and Watertown, over the summer and fall and met with local elected officials to provide them with information to help them plot a course of action for the closed prisons.
In August, Kristin Devoe, senior director of communications for Empire State Development, said that a public report would be released by the end of the year that includes recommendations for the next steps in redeveloping the prisons.
Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, who is retiring at the end of the month, said that the commission met on Nov. 28 and is now finalizing its report for publication.
She said that the north country is still feeling the “economic pain” caused by the closure of the facilities in Ogdensburg and Watertown and is looking forward to seeing what the report recommends.
“Now more than ever, it is critical that the Governor’s Prison Redevelopment Commission unveils a concrete plan that puts these facilities back into productive use and makes up for the hundreds of employment opportunities lost. In recent months, I have been in contact with Commission officials to share my thoughts on how those goals can be accomplished,” Sen. Ritchie said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing their forthcoming report and am hopeful steps can be taken in the near future to lessen the negative impact that closing these facilities has had on our region.”
Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, who was elected in November to replace Sen. Ritchie, still believes that it makes sense to reopen the Ogdensburg facility as a prison.
“However, if the governor decides not to do that, I hope she puts forward a plan that includes economic development that is equivalent to the number of jobs that were lost when the facility closed,” he said. “Governor Hochul single-handedly put hundreds of people out of work and displaced families. She still needs to apologize to those families and COs and her plan should make the impacted communities whole economically.”
At the time of the closure announcement in November 2021, the Ogdensburg prison had a staff of 268 with 158 incarcerated individuals, with a capacity of 557.
Forty of those employees were Public Employees Federation members, including teachers, nurses, alcohol and substance abuse counselors, recreation program leaders, physicians, chaplains and librarians.
Corrections officers and other staff were reassigned to other facilities, according to Michael B. Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association and an Ogdensburg city councilor.
When the closures were announced, state lawmakers including Sen. Ritchie and Assemblyman Walczyk penned a letter urging the state to reconsider.
The letter described the opportunities lost from unique programs that would be gone with the closures, such as the end of the garden program at the Ogdensburg prison that helped provide more than 40,000 pounds of fresh produce daily to people in need; work release programs at Moriah Shock that assisted the state Department of Environmental Conservation with trail work and setting up boat launches and opening campgrounds, among other opportunities.
Sen. Ritchie has previously proposed using the Ogdensburg site for overflow from downstate facilities like the Rikers Island jail complex.
Joining Ogdensburg and Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility in closing this year were the Willard Drug Treatment Campus, Southport Correctional, Downstate Correctional and Rochester Correctional.
Ogdensburg’s other prison, Riverview Correctional Facility, remains open.
An online change.org petition has circulated since the announcement last year, urging the state to keep Ogdensburg Correctional Facility open. More than 5,400 people have signed it.
A handful of people incarcerated at the Ogdensburg facility also wrote letters expressing their hope that the prison would remain open. One inmate wrote that he thinks Ogdensburg Correctional was one of the safer prisons in Northern New York, and that staff treated them like “humans.”
At the time, Sen. Ritchie called the letters “powerful messages” and said she shared them with the governor’s office.
“I hope that she and other decision makers take the time to read them and seriously consider what these individuals have to say as they weigh the future of Ogdensburg Correctional Facility,” Sen. Ritchie said.
