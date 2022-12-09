OGDENSBURG — Sometime this month, the Prison Redevelopment Commission, tasked by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul with coming up with a plan to reuse the now shuttered Ogdensburg Correctional Facility among a dozen other prisons that have closed since 2009, is expected to reveal its findings.

Out of the 12 prisons, four are in the north country — Ogdensburg in St. Lawrence County and the Moriah facility in Essex County closed this year; Watertown Correctional Facility closed in 2020; and Franklin County’s Camp Gabriels in the town of Brighton closed in 2009.

