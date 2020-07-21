CANTON — With unanimous passage by the Village Board on Monday, an updated open-burning law has amended the village code, clarifying regulations and overturning the prohibition of many non-cooking open fires.
The local law change was requested by the Canton Fire Department and Chief Robert M. Crowe, and the repeal and subsequent rewrite of the law was accomplished with reviews from the village’s public safety committee, the fire department and the village attorney.
Prior to the board’s regular monthly meeting this week, a three-minute public hearing was held as an opportunity for residents to provide input about the law, which repealed and replaced Article III of village code Chapter 164 “Fire Prevention.”
No public comments were made during the virtual meeting held over Zoom Technologies, and Mayor Michael E. Dalton said he did not receive any comments from members of the public prior to the hearing.
The former Article III “Burning of Leaves and Trash” incorporated two single-paragraph sections, “Open Burning” and “Prohibition Within Commercial District.” Under the former Section 164-5 “Opening Burning,” burning was not permitted “whether of leaves, grass, trash, wastepaper, rubbish, garbage or other materials” within the village. Fires were also prohibited in the streets and alleys of the village’s commercial district.
Renamed “Burning Regulations,” Article III now outlines similar leaf and trash burning restrictions and additionally describes exceptions, enforcement and penalties in seven total pages.
“It’s always better to lay out the parameters for people for how to safely do something, and I think this does that,” Village Trustee Anna Sorensen said. “Especially right now, when we are isolated and in our small groups, our pods, this is an activity people can do together.”
Ms. Sorensen serves on the public safety committee with Trustee Beth Larrabee, who said she was excited the updates could move forward as law.
“It’s a really great option for us to allow village members to have more of a sense of community, outside around a fire that’s a reasonable size,” Ms. Larrabee said.
The only exception to open burning prohibition outlined in the former law was for cooking fires and the use of barbecues, fireplaces or grills. Now, campfires — defined as an outdoor open fire less than 3 feet in height and less than 4 feet in diameter — are permitted when charcoal or untreated wood is used as fuel and the fire is “attended by an individual of suitable age until the fire is extinguished,” even if the fire is not being used for cooking.
Small fires of the same maximum 3- by 4-feet are permitted to dispose of religious items, and all permitted small fires and cooking devices must be placed at least 25 feet from any structure or property line.
Larger, special event fires within the village may be permitted with approval from the fire department and a permit issued by the code enforcement office.
The law also details exceptions for fire training and emergency scenarios, as well as in the event of state agency requests to address disease in agricultural settings or controlled burning of invasive plant and insect species.
The full law is viewable on the municipal website.
