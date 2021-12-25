HOPKINTON — Nearly 20 people attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony early on Christmas Eve to celebrate the finished construction of the Jones Road bridge in Hopkinton, which spans the St. Regis River.
The bridge is dedicated to Dennis I. Binan, of Carey Road, who died in January 2020 as the result of a snowmobile crash. Members of his family were in attendance to see the dedication.
“The bridge, now known as the Dennis Binan Bridge, means a lot to the family of Dennis but also to the community,” said St. Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers. “From a recreational standpoint and from a business standpoint, this is a major connection for snowmobile trails in the wintertime between St. Lawrence and Franklin County, and it connects the businesses together.”
The bridge had been under construction since last fall, when it was flagged by the state Department of Transportation for serious structural deficiencies and closed to vehicular traffic.
The bridge is historic, dating back to 1902. Some of the steel trusses from more than a century ago were refurbished and are featured in the finished construction.
“It’s a great day for us,” Mr. Chambers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.