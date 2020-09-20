OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s Richard E. Winter Cancer Center recently received a heartwarming gift of a blue pumpkin from the garden of locale Robert Carlisle.
Mr. Carlisle wanted to ensure that “the most beautiful pumpkin in the history of the world” went to good use, bringing a smile to someone who may need it.
When the community was asked by Mr. Carlisle where to donate the pumpkin too, an outpour of support for the Cancer Center was received and thus became the lucky recipient of the blue pumpkin, two pure white pumpkins, and an inspirational sign, defining the pumpkin as a symbol of prosperity, growth, and abundance.
A monetary donation was also made on behalf of our ever-giving community.
The Cancer Center staff are thankful to all involved in this beautiful donation. Working together, we can keep the North Country Strong.
