CANTON — St. Lawrence County Surrogate Judge John F. Richey announced his retirement effective Feb. 17.
Judge Richey has served as surrogate judge since 2015, following an election in which he ran unopposed.
In addition to his Surrogate’s Court duties, Judge Richey handled matters in County Court and Family Court in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties, and was appointed an acting justice of the Supreme Court.
“The reason I’m retiring is, after 33 years in the court system, I’ve decided it’s time to move on,” Mr. Richey said. “Because of the pandemic, I’ve realized life can be short, and I just want to spend some time doing the things I want to do.”
He said his passions include literature, art, traveling and playing music.
“I’ve completely enjoyed my time on the bench,” Judge Richey said. “It’s been a busy court, but I’ve really enjoyed it because I’ve gotten to work with wonderful people.”
He said getting to deal with a wide variety of people and issues has been his favorite part of the job.
“Every case has a person attached to it, and getting to know their stories and trying to solve their issues, whatever they may be, has been a privilege,” he said.
A surrogate judge deals with the affairs of a decedent, or a person who has died. Judge Richey said the concept of a surrogate judge dates back to the Middle Ages, when all matters relating to death were handled by ecclesiastical courts governed by the local bishop who, sometimes needing help, would appoint a surrogate to administer estates of the deceased.
This idea crept into British common law and practice. When the American colonies emerged, New York adopted the concept and had surrogate judges deal with decedents.
“In today’s world,” Judge Richey said, “surrogates have jurisdiction over anything regarding the affairs of a decedent, plus statutory powers relating to adoptions and guardianships.”
Judge Richey grew up in Massena and graduated from LeMoyne College and Syracuse University College of Law. After a spell in private practice, he joined the Unified Court System in 1989 as a court attorney to his Surrogate’s Court predecessor Judge Kathleen M. Rogers, and served as her principal court attorney until his election to the bench.
Judge Richey also spent five years as court attorney to Judge Robert G. Main Jr. of Franklin County, and spent 10 years serving as town justice and acting village justice of Massena.
He has served as president of the St. Lawrence County Bar Association as well as the St. Lawrence County Magistrates Association, and was an instructor at the David Sullivan Police Academy.
Judge Richey also served as a member of the SUNY Canton Legal Studies Advisory Board, and chaired a statewide committee on court attorney pay disparity for the Office of Court Administration.
“Thank you for all the support over the years that the public has given me in electing me to office and in my duties,” he said. “I really appreciate the opportunity to have been the surrogate in St. Lawrence County.”
