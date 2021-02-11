RICHVILLE — The Richville Free Library Memory Tree was dedicated to the following deceased, but clearly missed friends, relatives and neighbors:
Donna Allen
Bill and Anna Anderson
John and Charlotte Austin
Alfred and Hilda Barcomb
Charlie Barton
Private 1st Class G. Harold Bean
Nena Beane
Danny Besaw
Christopher Bigelow
Herald Bigelow
Merlin Bigelow
Milan Bigelow
Theron and Lila Bigelow
Ward D. and Jane Bigelow
Bovay Family
Carl and Nettie Bowhall
Betsy Bowman
Pauline and Ivan Breaky
Deanna Brightman
Cpl. Henry Brogrette
Emerson and Margaret Brown
Ian Brown
Bill Brozzo
Pat Brundage
Bruno, canine
Yvonne Bulger
Alberta Burke
Alfred Bush
Robert and Mary Bush
Orrin Caswell
Ellen Chambers
Andrew G. Chester
Clare and Myrtle Conklin
Danny Conklin
Deanna Conklin
Dixie Conklin
Doc and Lucy Conklin
Eloise Janet Conklin
Keith Conklin
Milan and Aldena Conklin
Neal Conklin
Shirley Conklin
Kaesy Corscadden
Doris Cota
Aunt Cynthia
Bev Dalton
Cleo Dalton
Dena Dalton
Norman Dalton
Ron Dalton
Uncle Dalton
Claude Davis
Robert Day
Maude Denesha
Brad Dodway
Danny Dodway
Paul Dodway
Raymond and Lucy Dodway
Melvin and Nita Dusharm
Wayne Euchus
Willard and Ella Eachus
Jean Easton
Natasha Embry
Bill Engelhardt
Family Members
Wayne Farr
Andrew D. Ferguson
Art Ferry Jr.
Michael Ferry Jr.
Claude and Marjorie Dinley
Bill Franke
Clarence and Marjorie Fuller
Travis Fuller
Edith and Clyde Gardner
Leigh and Ruth Garrand
Gail George
Richard and Helen Gillings
Grandma Jenny Gore
Jack Green
John U. and Shirley B. Green
Linda Green Thayer
Cyril and Helen Greenhill
Dick and Rose Harra
Grandma and Grandpa Haskins
Clifford and Henrietta Hay
Tam Hayes
Warren Hayes
Kitty Heady Tamblin
Bradley Hodgdon
Brian Hodgdon
Butch Hodgdon
Dylan Hodgdon
Harry Hodgdon
Lina Hodgdon
Arthur and Bernice House
David and Susan House
Holcomb Huse
Addison Hutchinson
Jack Hutton
Gene Jackson
T.J. Jackson
Duke and Maude Jenkins
Junior Jenkins
Karen Jenkins
Mike Jenkins
Steve Jenkins
Wendell and Ruth Jenkins
Doris Jones
Lester and Dorothy Jones
Meredith Jones
Orvis and Meredith Jones
Wendell and Ruth Jones
Charles E. and Edith Keyes
Chuck Keyes
Ivan Kinney
Frank and Mary Ellen LaFalce
Karl and Mary Lamb
Brian Langtry
George and Loretta Langtry
Howard and Marceline Langtry
John Langry
Lawrence Langtry
Anthony and Hazel Laurenza
Joseph and Louise Laurenza
Marilyn Laurenza
Mark and Eva Laurenza
Phillip Lee
Janet LeMere
Mildred Lenahan
Orville Lewis
Grammie Louise
Ellis and Pierina Manzolati
Mary Martin
Erwin Mashaw
William and Marilyn Mashaw
David Mattot
Grandma and Grandpa Matott
Kevin “Kip” Matott
Tony Matott
Julie McBroom
Tom and Elizabeth McClatchey
Alfred McEathron
Ernest and Rosa McEathron
Emerson McQuade
Wesley Merritt
Uncle Michael
Alma Miller
Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Minnick
Brian Mitchell
Maurice Mitchell Sr.
Mary Molnar
Dorothy Morrison
Gail Hatch Morrow
Alexander Myers
Aunt Natalie
Laura Norton
Harold and Violet O’Dell
Larry O’Dell
Robert O’Dell
O’Neil Family
Charles Papp
Rev. Edward Papp
Teddy Bear Papp
Claude Patchin
Aunt Patty
Edwin Perrigo
Lida Perrin
Nancy Perrin
Richard Perrin
Annette Phelps
Jonathan Piro
Beulah Youngs Porter
Claire Porter
Bob and Lucille Pratt
Cathy and Sarah Pratt
Ross Putman
Joseph Rastley
Carl Raymo
David I. Reynolds
Hugh and Ardis Reynolds
James and Emmeline Reynolds
Jennifer Reynolds
Wallace and Carole Reynolds
Carl E. and Helen G. Rivers
Sarah L. Rivers
Dick and Arlene Robbins
Jane Rue
David Winfield Rumbaugh
Hugh and Lucille Rumbaugh
Grammie Ruth
Jim Sawyer
Shawn Sawyer
Louise Schwellensattl
Terry Seery
John and Dorothy Seiser
Thomas and Eileen Seiser
Louise Shaw
Kenneth Shea
Kenneth Shea Jr.
Kevin Shea
Mitchell Shove
Harry and Anna Siver
Rhetta Smith
Steven Spano
Mike (Myron) Steinburg
Brennan Stevens
Stan and Inez Stevens
Tom Storrin
Shirley Streeter
William and Mary Swift
Bruce Tamblin
Keith Tamblin
Roger and Phyllis Tamblin
Stella and Robert Tamblin
Carl Taylor
Clara Taylor
Cliff Taylor
Jason Terpstra
Paul Thayer
Tim Thayer
Paul and Fern Thompson
Carol Thornton
James Tropeano
Richard Walton
Dale Weatherup
E. Watson Weatherup
Gordon Weatherup
Lynn Weatherup
Roland and Lulu Weatherup
Carlton and Emma Whitaker
Archie White
Emerson “Punky” and Pattie Woods
Helen Woods
Patti Woods
Terry Woodward
Loia Woodward
Arnold and Marion Wylie
Ed Wylie
Delbert and Jeanette Wylie
Bob York
Clifford and Keitha Youngs
Gregory C. Youngs
Bruce and Donna Youngs
Izetta Murphy Youngs
Randolph Youngs
Randy Youngs
