DEKALB — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies allege that Tyler M. McDonald, 33, 151 Main St., Richville, entered a house belonging to someone else and refused to leave.
Deputies charged Mr. McDonald with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt – disobeying a court order.
Deputies also allege that Mr. McDonald communicated with the other person by telephone, voice mail and text message in violation of an order of protection.
Mr. McDonald was ordered to appear in DeKalb Town Court at a later date.
