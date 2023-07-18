RICHVILLE — William P. Simmons. 35, Richville, was charged by state police Monday with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Troopers said that at about 8:24 p.m. Monday they responded to County Route 18 in the town of DeKalb for a reported domestic dispute.
An investigation determined the victim and Simmons were involved in a verbal argument at their residence, according to troopers. The victim left and Simmons arrived at the victim’s location and another verbal argument started which turned physical.
Simmons and the victim stopped the altercation, and as Simmons was leaving, he allegedly took the victim’s purse. The victim went back to their residence where they live to retrieve the purse.
As the victim was approaching the residence, Simmons allegedly pointed a gun at the victim’s vehicle and shot at the vehicle. He did not hit anyone or the vehicle, troopers said.
Simmons was arrested and processed at the state police barracks in Gouverneur. He was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court where he was released on his own recognizance.
