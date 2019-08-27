CANTON — A former Richville man who had his prison sentence for the rape of a young girl overturned by the state Supreme Court Appellate Division Third Judicial Department was resentenced Tuesday morning in St. Lawrence County Court, after it was determined he was not eligible to be ruled a youthful offender.
Andrew M. Robertucci, 20, formerly of 28 Phelps Road, Apt. D, now in the custody of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, was resentenced to five years in prison with five years of post-release supervision for his Sept. 26, 2016 conviction of first-degree rape.
He had originally been charged with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree criminal sex act, all felonies, and one count of misdemeanor third-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor first-degree sexual abuse.
Police charge that on or about the evening of June 11 into the early morning hours of June 12, at his residence, Robertucci forcibly raped, engaged in sexual contact and subjected a 13-year-old girl to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.
In an April 24 decision and order by the appellate court overturning the conviction, the court ruled County Court failed to determine Robertucci’s eligibility for youthful offender status. Robertucci was 17 years old at the time of the crime, the court ruled, and, despite his conviction of rape in the first degree, he was not statutorily precluded from being found to be an eligible youth.
“Despite some discussion at sentencing regarding defendant’s age at the time of the underlying offense, County Court did not determine defendant’s eligibility for youthful offender status and imposed the agreed-upon term of imprisonment,” the appellate court ruled.
During Tuesday morning’s proceedings, Robertucci was determined not to be a youthful offender because there were no mitigating circumstances that bear directly upon the manner in which the crime was committed and Robertucci was the sole participant in the crime.
In addition to his resentencing he had $1,425 reduced to judgement and a no-contact order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
