MORLEY — The Morley Library Association is hosting the 9th edition Biking for Books 50K (31mi.) bicycle ride on Saturday, June 17. It will be mostly flat with rolling hills through rural countryside. For all ages and abilities.
It is not a race, but friendly competition is welcome. We will time the ride for bragging rights only.
Door prizes will be awarded. There will be t-shirts with on-time registration.
Checks payable to Morley Library Association
Online registration can be made at:
Click on the Biking for Books tab on the top right.
Ride day registration starts at 9 a.m. At the Morley Wesleyan Church. Helmets are required.
Ride starts at 10 a.m. Ride starts and finishes at the Morley Wesleyan Church.
Door prizes will be awarded after the ride. All participants will be eligible for door prizes and must be present at time of drawing.
