MADRID — In February, Jennifer A. Dean was getting ready, has she has every year, for 16 years, to get her annual cystic fibrosis fundraiser organized.
The annual motorcycle poker run had become part of her life, but she was feeling like it was something she was willing to let go.
Ms. Dean started the ride soon after her daughter Bethany was diagnosed with the cystic fibrosis.
Little Bethany succumbed to disease on her second birthday.
“Bethany would have been 16 this year,” Ms. Dean wrote in a letter to the Times in February. “I figured this would be the perfect place to hang my shirt. Over these last 16 years it has given hope, love and has added more tomorrows to those afflicted with this disease.”
Now the annual ride has been postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it is not all bad news. The postponed 16th annual Ride to Breathe, will not be the last one.
“My son, Ryan Dean, has been involved with the ride since the beginning. When he heard that this was going to be my last year organizing it he called me and said, ‘Mom I would like to take the ride over and continue it. It means a lot to me and now it is my turn.’ I was so touched and proud that he wanted to continue this in memory of his sister, Bethany, and to continue to help the CF Community.”
The ride has been rescheduled to Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. It is open to anyone who would like to participate. The cost is $20 for a single rider, which includes ride, t-shirt, and dinner, or $30 for a double rider which includes ride, one t-shirt, and two dinners. Shirts can be purchased for $15, and dinner can be purchased for $10.
“I am thankful that I have been able to be a part of such a wonderful family all these years,” said Elizabeth Myers, who has helped with the ride since its second edition. “It has been an honor to help volunteer for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Dean family.
The ride will start at the Ole Smokehouse in Madrid and riders will then continue to Saint Larry’s in Potsdam then onto P2’s in Tupper Lake and back the Raquette River Pub in Colton and finsih at the Ole Smokehouse. For more information or for tickets, reach out to Jen Dean at 315-854-0745 or jdean9@twcny.rr.com.
The ride has raised more than $150,000 over the last 15 years for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to fund research and programs.
“ I am overwhelmed to see it continue,” Ms. Dean said.
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the world’s leader in the search for a cure for cystic fibrosis. The Foundation funds more CF research than any other organization, and nearly every CF drug available today was made possible because of Foundation support. Based in Bethesda, Maryland, the Foundation also supports and accredits a national care center network that has been recognized by the National Institutes of Health as a model of care for a chronic disease. The CF Foundation is a donor-supported nonprofit organization.
