OGDENSBURG — Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, has written a letter to the mayor-elect of New York City stating that Ogdensburg Correctional Facility could house a portion of the inmate population at Rikers Island jail if it closes as planned in 2027.
Ogdensburg Correctional is slated to close in March 2022,
The letter, dated Monday, was sent to NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams concerning a plan that would close Rikers Island jail complex by 2027, and open four new, smaller jails in each borough except for Staten Island.
Sen. Ritchie referenced concerns regarding the proposed sites of these smaller jails and the cost to construct them, which is estimated to be $8 billion.
Sen. Ritchie made the case for relocating incarcerated individuals to OCF.
“Like many New Yorkers, I have read with horror the stories of chaos, death and deplorable conditions at Rikers Island,” Sen. Ritchie said in a statement. “As Mayor-elect Adams continues to develop his long-term vision for the jail complex and its expected closure, I am encouraging him to make Ogdensburg Correctional Facility part of his plan.”
She said there is precedence for this type of arrangement, with Riverview Correctional Facility opening in 1988 in Ogdensburg as one of two facilities in Sen. Ritchie’s district funded by New York City to house the incarcerated.
She pointed to OCF’s safety record, reliable workforce and its proximity to the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as “positive attributes.”
“I’ve read about the rampant absenteeism at Rikers Island. Up until recently, 268 hardworking individuals worked at OCF. These men and women show up for work, take their jobs seriously and help to create a safe, positive environment for the incarcerated,” she said. “Many of those individuals would welcome the opportunity to again work at OCF.”
She added that utilizing OCF to house the incarcerated from Rikers Island would relieve New York City from having to spend an estimated $8 billion on four new jails. OCF recently had $10 million in upgrades done at the facility including work on its roof, HVAC system and other areas.
OCF is located adjacent to the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center and the opportunity would be there to “collaborate with the facility to ensure the incarcerated are receiving the mental health care they need,” Sen. Ritchie said.
“These are just a few of the benefits of utilizing OCF to house a portion of the incarcerated from Rikers Island. As you continue to develop your long-term vision for the Rikers Island jail complex, I would appreciate the opportunity to speak with you and discuss how we could work together on a plan that benefits each of our respective regions and in turn, New York State as a whole,” Sen. Ritchie wrote in the letter.
