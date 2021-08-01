OGDENSBURG — In advance of his retirement, State Senator Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Huevelton, recognized outgoing City of Ogdensburg Police Chief Robert Wescott for his dedication to public safety and service to his community.
Ritchie presented Chief Wescott with an official Senate Proclamation that honored him for his nearly three decades on the police force.
“Members of law enforcement have difficult, dangerous jobs and for more than 25 years, City of Ogdensburg Police Chief Robert Westcott has risen to the challenge, putting his own safety on the line to protect the public,” said Mrs. Ritchie said in a prepared statement. “I know I speak for many when I say I am grateful for his service and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement from the Department.”
A graduate of Lisbon High School and SUNY Canton, Chief Wescott was a member of the first graduating class of the David Sullivan St. Lawrence County Law Enforcement Academy. During his more than 25 years with the City of Ogdensburg Police Department, he served in nearly every rank and capacity.
