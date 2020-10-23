WATERTOWN — State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, announced Friday she is endorsing Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, in her bid for reelection in New York’s 21st Congressional District.
“Elise is a tireless advocate for North Country workers and has a strong focus on the local issues that actually matter to our communities,” Sen. Ritchie said in a statement. “During this turbulent time, full of uncertainty and unprecedented challenges, Elise has been by our side every step of the way providing relief to families, farmers, and small businesses in our district. She stands with our law enforcement and truly “Backs the Blue.” Now more than ever, we need her leadership in Congress to revitalize our economy and continue to bring jobs back to Upstate New York.”
Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said in a statement that she was “honored” to receive the senator’s endorsement.
Rep. Stefanik is being challenged by Democrat Tedra L. Cobb, Canton.
