ALBANY — State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, is endorsing Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk for another term representing the 116th Assembly District.
“For two years now, Assemblyman Mark Walczyk has proven himself to be a fighter for the North Country and our values,” said Sen. Ritchie. “I am continually impressed with the way he always gives 110 percent for our region and know he will put forth that same work ethic in a second term. I wholeheartedly endorse Assemblyman Walczyk’s candidacy and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver results for the hardworking people of Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties.”
“Senator Patty Ritchie has been a champion of Northern New York values and I’m honored to join her in fighting for North Country residents in Albany,” said Mr. Walczyk. “From high water on the lake and river to clean water at your tap, whether working with bipartisan coalitions or fighting NYC politicians for our fair share of state resources, Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties are well served by Senator Ritchie and I’m honored to receive her endorsement.”
Assemblyman Walczyk is seeking his second term as the representative for the 116th Assembly District, which encompasses portions of St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties. Mr. Walczyk has received several major endorsements in his re-election campaign, including NYSTPBA, NYSUT, CSEA and PBA of NYS, among many others. He lives with his wife, Jessica, in Watertown. For More information on Mr. Walczyk, visit walczyk4assembly.com.
