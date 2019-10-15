MORRISTOWN — State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, announced Tuesday that she secured $50,000 for the village to create a new roadway between Bay and Main streets, that will provide vehicles a shorter alternative route following the recent closure of the Northumberland Street Bridge that spans Morristown Bay.
Without the alternate road, traffic would have been forced to take a detour route of more than seven miles.
The new roadway is less than a mile long.
“(T)he biggest impact of this new road will be ensuring emergency vehicles do not have to take that same lengthy detour and are now able to respond to calls in a timely fashion and do so much more safely as they protect us and our property,” Sen. Ritchie said.
Mayor Cheryl L. Shatraw said the new road was a “giant weight off of our shoulders knowing that our emergency vehicles will continue to be able to answer calls without having to spend so much time on the road because of a closed bridge.”
After getting new traffic signs and striping, the roadway has officially opened to traffic.
