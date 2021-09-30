WATERTOWN — State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie is hosting drug take back events in Watertown and Ogdensburg.
The senator’s office said she’ll be hosting the Drive-Thru Drug Take Back events in an effort to help people clean out their medicine cabinets, protect the environment and improve community safety.
The event in Watertown will be from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 13, at the Watertown Municipal Arena parking lot, 600 William T. Fiel Dr.
The event in Ogdensburg is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 21, at the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center parking lot, 141 W. River St.
At the events, any unused or expired medications will be accepted, with the exception of needles, syringes and liquids.
“Abuse of prescription medicine is a growing problem in communities across our country,” Sen. Ritchie said. “I’m hopeful people will take advantage of these opportunities to keep their family and neighbors safe by disposing of unwanted and expired medicines at my ‘Drive-Thru Drug Take Back’ events.”
