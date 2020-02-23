Capital visit
State Senator Patty Ritchie recently met with a number of students who are members of local chapters of Future Farmers of America (FFA). The students make the trip to Albany to not only meet with Senator Ritchie, but also to see state government in action. The students—who serve on FFA programs at the Canton, Carthage, South Jefferson and Belleville Henderson Central School Districts—were able to talk with Senator Ritchie about her work to support our state’s farmers, and discuss their plans for careers in agriculture. Senator Patty Ritchie is pictured with students from Canton, Carthage, South Jefferson and Belleville Henderson Central School district Future Farmers of America programs. Submitted Photo

ALBANY —

