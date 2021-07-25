Ritchie meets with new 10th Mountain Division commanding general

WATERTOWN — State Senator Patty Ritchie met Wednesday with Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr. the 10th Mountain Division’s new Commanding General who assumed command of the Division at a special ceremony earlier this month.
“I am thrilled to be able to welcome BG Beagle and his family back to Fort Drum,” said Senator Patty Ritchie. “Representing the 10th Mountain Division and its soldiers is both a privilege and an honor, and I appreciate BG Beagle taking the time to meet with me to discuss how we can work together to support our troops and their loved ones.”
During his previous assignment at Fort Drum, BG Beagle was the Division’s Deputy Commanding General for Support. Over the course of the past three years, he served as the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson in South Carolina, which is his home state.
