OGDENSBURG — North country residents looking to reel in their next big catch can now do so with a little help from the Ogdensburg Public Library. Just in time for summer, the library is offering a variety of fishing poles and other equipment available to those who hold an Ogdensburg Public Library card.
The equipment, which includes fishing poles, nets, tackle boxes and children’s fishing sets, among other angling necessities, was purchased via funds secured by State Senator Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton.
“Gone are the days when libraries were just places where you could check out a good book,” Mrs. Ritchie said. “Today’s libraries—Ogdensburg Public Library included—are going above and beyond to offer so much more for their patrons.”
“The Ogdensburg Public Library is a treasure, and I was pleased to support its efforts to connect their patrons with fishing equipment. I am hopeful these new items will give more people the chance to get outdoors and enjoy the awesome recreational opportunities the area has to offer.”
“Each and every day, the Ogdensburg Public Library strives to provide its patrons with not only great books, but educational and cultural programming, as well as unique materials to check out—now including fishing equipment,” said Ogdensburg Public Library Director Penny Kerfien. “I would like to thank Senator Ritchie for her support of our library and am thrilled our patrons will now have access to these new items.”
For more information on the Ogdensburg Public Library, please visit their website at www.ogdensburgpubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.