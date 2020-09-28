LISBON — State Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, recently visited a St. Lawrence County manufacturing company to see firsthand a technology gaining popularity as a way to kill the COVID-19 virus, as well as being used to disinfect personal protective equipment (PPE) shielding frontline workers.
Located in Lisbon, Queenaire Technologies manufactures ozone-based cleaning machines that traditionally have been used to remove impurities in the air at hotels and other large buildings. The technology is now being used as an inexpensive way to disinfect PPE and combat the COVID-19 virus. A Georgia Institute of Technology study recently published showed the devices are effective at killing the virus on gowns, face shields, respirator masks and other equipment.
“It is extremely encouraging to know a north country manufacturing company is helping our state, as well as our nation, fight back against the COVID-19 virus,” Sen. Ritchie said. “The health and safety of our frontline heroes is paramount and I’m incredibly proud that Queenaire Technologies and north country workers are helping to make a difference in their lives, and the lives of so many others as the pandemic continues.”
“Senator Ritchie has always been a strong advocate for small businesses — and that’s something that’s so important during these challenging times,” said Susan Duffy, president of Queenaire Technologies. “I appreciate her taking the time to visit and see firsthand how Queenaire is playing a role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Recently, Queenaire Technologies was awarded a grant from the Northern New York Power Proceeds Allocation Board. The support will help the Lisbon company expand, purchase new equipment and provide training to staff. The expansion is also expected to lead to the creation of new, local job opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.