POTSDAM — A search operation has been halted by authorities in downtown Potsdam to find a Clarkson University student who reportedly jumped off of the Maple Street bridge.
The unidentified student, believed to be around 23 years old, reportedly jumped from the bridge around 2 a.m. Friday.
Potsdam Police, who were leading the search, called off operations in the early evening hours of Friday night.
The search also involved rescue agencies from Canton, Massena, Parishville, Hannawa Falls and Akwesasne.
The bridge was closed to traffic for most of the day resulting in congested traffic throughout Potsdam.
Police are expected to resume the search Saturday morning.
