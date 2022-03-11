OGDENSBURG — The investigation into the cause of the Tuesday fire at Ogdensburg’s Riverview Towers, 232 Washington St., has hit a standstill.
Ogdensburg Police Chief Mark T. Kearns said fire investigators would like to speak with the tenant of the sixth-floor apartment where the fire originated before they can finish their investigation. The tenant, Jay Meashaw, 55, is in critical condition at a hospital in Syracuse.
“We’re at a standstill, We are waiting to talk to the victim,” Chief Kearns said, adding that Mr. Meashaw is intubated and is unable to speak.
On Tuesday, a total of eight people, including one city firefighter, were taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment of various injuries. That number has increased since then, according to Chief Kearns.
“A total of 14 people got treatment at Claxton-Hepburn, eight were transported via rescue squad and apparently throughout the evening another six went up by personal vehicle by family members,” Chief Kearns said. Another victim was sent to Syracuse for treatment.
As the probe continues into the cause, engineers from Gymo Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying, Watertown, were on site Thursday to inspect the damage, according to Cheryl A. Douglass, executive director of the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, the agency that operates Riverview Towers.
“It was completely preliminary yesterday (Thursday) but they were optimistic that it wasn’t as bad as they thought it might be. The water damage is there, but there really wasn’t that much structural damage whatsoever. They are trying to get the electricity on today (Friday). We need to get the electric running to get the heating on. We’ve got the water extraction people there today trying to get that done,” Ms. Douglass said. “So the full assessment will be in the next few days.”
The fire was contained to one apartment. There was water and smoke damage throughout the building, especially near where the fire originated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.