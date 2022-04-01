Riverview Towers repairs could take 3-4 months, cost $1.8M

OGDENSBURG — Repairs to the fire-damaged Riverview Towers could take between three to four months to complete, according to Cheryl A. Douglass, executive director of the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, which operates the housing complex.
A fire at Riverview Towers on March 8, beginning in an apartment on the 6th floor, caused significant fire, smoke and water damage to the 10-story building which has 100 units and housed approximately 85 people at the time of the fire.
Following meetings with the housing authority’s engineer, Gymo Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying, Watertown, and several contractors, Douglass said that the time-frame remains the same for the building to possibly reopen to its tenants.
“We’re still going with the three to four months,” said Douglass, “We’re hopeful that it doesn’t go longer than that but that is still the estimated time for completion. Assuming we don’t run into any supply chain issues. That’s the wild card.”
Douglass said that they have also received a “rough estimate” for the cost of the repairs and cleanup.
“It’s in the neighborhood of $1.8 million. It basically includes everything we’ve done to date, anticipated asbestos abatement and to finish up the cleaning of the building,” said Ms. Douglass, “It doesn’t include any of the individual apartment repairs.”
That amount could change, going up if they encounter other issues that haven’t been encountered as of yet.
“It certainly isn’t fixed. We are still working on the full scope,” said Douglass.
