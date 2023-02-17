POTSDAM — Give your family the gift of peace of mind this year! For 40 years, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley’s committed staff and volunteers have listened to, offered support, and answered questions for countless patients, and their families, traveling the end of their life journey. We have learned that doing advance planning well before end-of-life helps us appreciate life while living while also providing comfort and guidance when your family needs it most.
To help community residents, of all ages, give this gift to their families, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley is proud to introduce “Road Maps for the Journey’s End” – a comprehensive workbook that helps document and organize financial information and important documents, online accounts and social media, end-of-life healthcare and funeral wishes, and the legacy you want to leave behind. Hospice has packed 40-years of wisdom into this road map guide full of resources to help you and your family find peace of mind and live a full life.
