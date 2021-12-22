MARTINSBURG — The last north country wind farm to be reviewed through a local planning process with limited state input, Avangrid Renewable’s Roaring Brook Wind Farm in the town of Martinsburg, became fully operational in October, according to an announcement by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Wednesday, 14 years after the site was proposed.
The 79.7-megawatt project consists of 20 wind turbines, each 590 feet tall, across the Tug Hill skyscape next to the 195 turbines of the first large-scale wind project in the state, the Maple Ridge Farm.
“Renewable energy has a critical role to play in both rebuilding New York’s economy and combatting the very real threat of climate change,” Gov. Hochul said in a news release.
The farm sprawls more than 4,700 acres, and at full capacity, the wind project will produce enough power for an estimated 31,000 homes and reduce carbon emissions by an amount that is the equivalent of removing almost 25,000 cars from roads, or 114,000 metric tons.
In 2018, the state Energy Research and Development Authority award given through the Renewable Energy Standard Solicitation provided the funding to rescue the Roaring Brook project. Many renewable energy insiders had thought the project was dead in its tracks having sat mostly latent for a number of years because of “soft pricing in the near-term energy market,” according to the communications manager on the project at the time, Paul C. Copelman.
With changes in technology during those years, the resuscitated project called for fewer but taller turbines at 590 feet, replacing the original 39 turbines, each at 492 feet. The updated project also called for increased wetland impact due to the rerouting of the collection lines, an increased number of staging areas, changes of the locations of the meteorological tower and collection substation and alterations to the land disturbance estimates.
Because the original project was proposed in 2007, long before the state began the strict Article 10 review process for renewable energy projects in 2012 — and the state did not deem it necessary for Avangrid to enter that process because of the many changes in the proposal — the five-member Martinsburg Town Planning Board completed the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s standard Environmental Quality Review questionnaire and approved the project.
Through a payment in lieu of taxes, PILOT agreement with the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency, the wind company will pay about $600,000 in the first year of the project to municipalities, including 37% for Lowville Academy and Central School District, 33% for Lewis County and 30% for the town of Martinsburg. The total amount is expected to escalate annually over the initial 30-year life of the project to more than $1 million.
The 35 landowners hosting the project’s turbines or connector lines will receive “rent” totalling an estimated $22 million combined over the three-decade project life.
“Lewis County has long understood that clean energy projects can be mutually beneficial to our community and the developer,” said Lawrence L. Dolhof, chair of the county Board of Legislators. “We congratulate Avangrid on the completion of another project in Lewis County. We continue to lead the state in wind energy production.”
Although wind projects such as Roaring Brook create a small number of permanent jobs for the host location, on average between five and 10, estimates of 200 temporary construction jobs resulted from the project’s build.
Roaring Brook will bring land-based wind power production throughout the state to just under 2,200 megawatts, an amount of power sufficient to serve more than 500,000 homes, according to information provided by NYSERDA.
“I have and continue to believe in a diversified energy portfolio that includes renewable energy sources such as hydroelectric, wind, solar, and zero-emission facilities such as nuclear,” state Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, said in a statement. “This project will produce clean energy that will power thousands of homes, further reduce emissions and support economic growth in the region.”
In addition to Roaring Brook, Avangrid is also the owner of the Deer River Wind Farm approved through the Article 10 process in June 2020.
Avangrid is the U.S. subsidiary of the Spanish multinational company Iberdrola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.