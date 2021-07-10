OGDENSBURG — The City of Ogdensburg’s latest police chief has retired after more than 25 years on the police force.
Robert Wescott, who was appointed to the position on Sept 4, 2020, retired Friday. Mr. Wescott had replaced Andrew D. Kennedy who had retired in April of 2020 citing a lack of honest dialogue with the City Council.
“Over 25 years ago I was given a tremendous opportunity to serve the citizens of this community and it has been an honor and privilege. I made this city my home and raised my family here. I had a great deal of pride knowing that I was serving where I was raising my family. Looking back on my time here I will always remember the great people I had the pleasure to work with, and all of the opportunities I was afforded,” said Mr. Wescott.
Mr. Wescott said that he was fortunate to hold the ranks of patrolman, juvenile detective, DARE officer, detective, road sergeant, detective sergeant, lieutenant and lastly chief of police.
“Each position had its unique set of challenges, but I enjoyed every one of them, and I am proud of the profession I chose. Policing is a profession that is hard for people to truly understand, and this city and it’s citizens are lucky to have the dedicated and talented officers that make up the Ogdensburg Police Department,” stated Mr. Wescott. “I see first hand everyday how they strive to be professional, courteous and compassionate in very difficult situations.”
He concluded, “I want to thank my family, my OPD family, and the citizens of this community for the tremendous amount of support that I received throughout the years.”
According to the city’s 2021 budget, the police department is budgeted to have a police chief, two lieutenants, four sergeants, three investigators, 13 police officers, three dispatchers, an administrative aide and a part-time cleaner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.