CANTON — After a week-long trial and two days of deliberation, the jury in the trial of Lawrence L. Robinson reached a partial verdict Thursday morning, resulting in Robinson’s acquittal on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree rape, all felonies. Judge Jerome J. Richards declared a mistrial on a fourth sexual abuse count shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.
Mr. Robinson, 59, Morristown, formerly of Potsdam, and a former employee of Northern New York Newspapers, was originally indicted on four counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse and one count of felony first-degree rape.
Mr. Robinson turned down a plea deal with the district attorney’s office that would have put him in prison for 10 years. With his acquittal on three counts, Mr. Robinson avoided a possible sentence of up to 53 years. The case on the final count remains open with prosecutors retaining the option of again presenting the final sexual abuse count to a jury at a future trial.
The April indictment charged Mr. Robinson with forcing sexual contact on a 14-year-old girl in Potsdam around December and February 2016, forcing sexual contact on the same minor in May 2016, and forcefully raping her between June and August 2016 in the town of Parishville.
The indictment also charged Mr. Robinson with forcing sexual contact on a 15-year-old girl between December 2017 and January 2018, and again in March 2018. Both instances were alleged to have occurred in the town of Potsdam.
After more than four hours of deliberation Wednesday afternoon, the jury informed Judge Richards they had come to a unanimous agreement on three of the four counts, but that they were deadlocked on the fourth count six-to-six. Judge Richards adjourned the trial until Thursday morning, at which time the partial verdict was delivered.
The jury of six men and six women continued to deliberate the final count through Thursday morning, until they reached an eight-to-four impasse, again informing the judge of the deadlock.
After considering whether the jury had deliberated for an “extensive period” of time without reaching a consensus, thereby warranting a mistrial, Judge Richards asked the jury to continue deliberations.
“Please do not close your ears and do not shut your minds, do not shut out these views and arguments,” Judge Richards told the jury. “I ask you as a good citizen, be mindful of your oaths that you took as jurors in this court to deliberate until there are no further deliberations in the case.”
Following nearly four additional hours of deliberation, the jury remained at eight-to-four, in no particular direction, at which point Judge Richards declared the mistrial and adjourned with no return date.
