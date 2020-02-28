CANTON — More than two months after a jury acquitted Lawrence L. Robinson on felony sex abuse and rape charges and a mistrial was declared on a fourth sexual abuse count, Robinson pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon in St. Lawrence County Court to a reduced charge on the fourth count.
Robinson, 59, Morristown, formerly of Potsdam, and a former reporter for Northern New York Newspapers, pleaded guilty to forcible touching, a misdemeanor, in a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office.
The fourth count of felony sexual abuse was scheduled for trial Monday if a plea agreement could not be reached, according to District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua.
“These are the most difficult cases to prove, and obviously we saw that with the first trial where we weren’t able to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” Mr. Pasqua said. “After much consultation with the victim in this matter, this was the best way for her to feel some closure, to feel vindicated, and from our perspective, this was a way for him to be held accountable for his conduct.”
County Court Judge John F. Richey scheduled sentencing for April 21, and Robinson is expected to receive six years of probation as part of the plea agreement. He’ll also have to submit a DNA profile to the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services and register as a sex offender, with his specific level and designation to be determined during a sex offender registration hearing following sentencing.
An updated order of protection is also expected to be issued by County Court in favor of the victim.
Robinson’s original April indictment charged him with forcing sexual contact on a 14-year-old girl in Potsdam around December and February 2016, forcing sexual contact on the same minor in May 2016, and forcefully raping her between June and August 2016 in the town of Parishville.
The indictment also charged Robinson with forcing sexual contact on a 15-year-old girl between December 2017 and January 2018, and again in March 2018. Both instances were alleged to have occurred in the town of Potsdam.
Now-retired County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards presided over Robinson’s December trial, during which jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict on the fourth sexual abuse count.
Robinson’s attorney, Edward F. Narrow, Canton, was not available for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.