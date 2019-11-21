CANTON — A former Potsdam man charged with the rape and sexual abuse of children has again had a new trial date set.
Lawrence L. Robinson, 59, a former Potsdam man who now lives in Morristown, was scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 2 for four counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse and one count of felony first-degree rape.
His trial is now scheduled for Jan. 14.
Robinson, a former employee of Northern New York Newspapers, has maintained his innocence and previously turned down an offer to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual assault in St. Lawrence County Court in return for a 10-year prison sentence.
He remains released under probation supervision.
