CANTON — A sexual abuse case spanning nearly two years in St. Lawrence County Court culminated this week with Lawrence L. Robinson’s sentencing for his February guilty plea.
Mr. Robinson, 60, formerly of Potsdam and a former reporter for the Ogdensburg Journal and Watertown Daily Times, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor forcible touching in a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office Feb. 27, and was sentenced to six years of probation in court Tuesday.
Following a nearly three-hour sex offender registration hearing, the court determined Mr. Robinson will register as a Level 1 offender with the state.
As part of the agreement, the charge was reduced from a fourth count of felony sexual abuse, for which a mistrial was declared last year.
Mr. Robinson was indicted by a grand jury in April 2019 on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree rape.
At the conclusion of a December jury trial before now-retired County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards, Mr. Robinson was found not guilty of rape and two sexual abuse counts.
A third count of sexual abuse was dismissed, after the complainant was visibly distraught on the stand and could not complete testimony. Jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict on the fourth sexual abuse count, and a new trial was set to begin in March had a plea agreement not been reached.
The allegations across all counts stem from incidents in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and involve two victims, then 14 and 15 years old.
