CANTON — Six months after Lawrence L. Robinson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor forcible touching, the former Potsdam man was set to be sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court on Wednesday, but sentencing was rescheduled without date out of concern over COVID-19 at the courthouse.
Mr. Robinson, 60, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge in February, after a jury acquitted him of felony sexual abuse and rape charges and a mistrial was declared on a fourth sexual abuse count in December. A new trial on the fourth count was set to begin March 2, if a plea agreement could not be reached.
Sentencing was originally scheduled for April 21, but the court’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the proceeding. Mr. Robinson is expected to be sentenced to six years of probation and must register as a sex offender.
Mr. Robinson was formerly employeed by the Johnson Newspaper Corporation.
