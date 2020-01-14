CANTON — Edward F. Narrow, an attorney for Lawrence L. Robinson, has confirmed that Mr. Robinson will face a new trial after a mistrial was declared on a charge of sexual abuse in December of last year.
Mr. Robinson, 59, of Morristown, formerly of Potsdam, and a former employee of Northern New York Newspapers, was originally indicted on four counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse and one count of felony first-degree rape.
One of the sexual abuse charges was dropped during the December trial and Mr. Robinson was acquitted on the felony first-degree rape charge and two sexual abuse charges.
The April indictment charged Mr. Robinson with forcing sexual contact on a 14-year-old girl in Potsdam around December and February 2016, forcing sexual contact on the same minor in May 2016, and forcefully raping her between June and August 2016 in the town of Parishville.
The indictment also charged Mr. Robinson with forcing sexual contact on a 15-year-old girl between December 2017 and January 2018, and again in March 2018. Both instances were alleged to have occurred in the town of Potsdam.
The jury could not reach a verdict on the fourth sexual abuse charge.
The new trial will likely occur in February or March, Mr. Narrow said.
