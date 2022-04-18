Robotics champs

Three Norwood Norfolk Central School students placed 1st in the Regional Lego Robotic Competition which moves them to the 1st Lego League Robotic World Competition in Houston, Texas, from April 19 to the 25. The competition consists of building and programming robots out of Legos. This is the school’s first year since 2016 to place in this competition. The Sons of the American Legion of Norwood strongly supports the team by donating $1,000. In front, from left, are NNCS students Kaleb Fregoe, 8th grade; Kennedy Storie, 5th grade; and Jaren Garrow, 8th grade. Back row, from left, are Sons of the Legion members Chaplain Mike Tuper, Commander Tony Nocerino and Dennis Tuper. Interested parties may donate by visiting Gofundme FLL World Championships page. Submitted photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.