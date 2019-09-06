CANTON — A Rochester man Tuesday took a plea deal in St. Lawrence County Court, where he admitted to trying to mail narcotics to an inmate in an Ogdensburg prison.
James A. Weeks, 30, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree promoting prison contraband, in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
At 11:57 a.m. on On Jan. 29 at Riverview Correctional Facility, 110 Tibbitts Drive, Mr. Weeks mailed a package to an inmate that contained 256 grams of synthetic marijuana.
An investigation was completed by state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and he was later charged by state police.
As Part of the plea deal, Mr. Weeks will be sentenced as a second felony offender on Nov. 18 to 11/2 to three years in prison consecutive to any time he owes DOCCS.
He was returned to the St. Lawrence County jail without bail to await sentencing.
