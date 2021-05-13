WATERTOWN — The Rock Charitable Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation is now accepting applications for 2021 grant funding from qualified charitable organizations, churches, cemeteries, or governmental entities that serve St. Lawrence County residents.
Grant support is available to organizations whose missions and efforts align with the fund’s charitable purposes, which are: for the maintenance and preservation of churches, houses of worship, and cemeteries in St. Lawrence County; for the preservation and maintenance of places of legitimate historical significance in the county; and to benefit or assist veterans of the United States military with their medical or recreational needs who live in St. Lawrence County.
All organizations applying for funding must do so through the Community Foundation’s online Grant Lifecycle Manager, which may be accessed at nnycf.org/grants. A grant information session is scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, June 3, via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/rockfund to register for the session today.
Up to a total of $100,000 in grant funding is available, and successful applicants may receive full or partial funding of their requested amount. While one sole project could be funded, it has been the committee’s practice to accommodate several grants that are meaningful in nature with the total funding available.
In 2020, five projects were awarded grant funding totaling $85,215 that include: $35,000 to the Roman Catholic Church of Saint Mary, Canton, to support the first phase in its campaign to restore and protect its historic structure and property; $23,775 to St. John’s Episcopal Church, Massena, to restore exterior brickwork and repair windows and landscaping; $17,475 to Gouverneur First United Methodist Church to restore stained-glass windows in the church; $8,315 to the Lisbon Cemetery Association for restoration and replacement of more than 100 damaged stones; and $650 to the Purmort Cemetery Corp., Depeyster, to remove a dying maple tree.
Organizations that have received a grant award from this charitable fund must wait three years before applying for new funding. Awards to support veterans can only be made to qualified organizations that serve veterans and cannot be made directly to individuals. Grants are not, however, restricted to Veterans Service Organizations but will only be made to help with programs or initiatives that directly support veterans.
The Rock Charitable Fund was established at the Community Foundation in 2019 through a bequest from St. Lawrence County resident and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Army Marjorie J. Rock, who passed away in February 2017 at the age of 96.
Requests for funding will not be considered for work that begins before Dec. 31, 2021. Successful applicants will have up to three years to complete their project or program. Applications and guidelines for the Rock Charitable Fund may be accessed through the Foundation’s Grant Lifecycle Manager portal. However, applicants are strongly encouraged to contact the Community Foundation to discuss requested amounts and project details before submitting grant proposals.
Complete grant proposals must be submitted online by 5 p.m. , Friday, Sept. 3. Grant decisions will be made in early 2022. Contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs, with any application or grant questions at kraig@nnycf.org, or 315-782-7110.
Ms. Rock grew up in St. Lawrence County and graduated from Heuvelton High School in 1937. In 1941, she graduated from the three-year nursing program at Flower Fifth Avenue School in New York City. The following year, she joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, serving in North Africa and Italy during World War II. After the war, she attended Teachers College at Columbia University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1948 and a Master of Arts in 1950.
In 1970, she retired from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel and returned to St. Lawrence County, joining her mother in Ogdensburg to help with her care. For the rest of her life, Ms. Rock made St. Lawrence County her home while traveling with friends, caring for others, and assisting her church and other organizations, including the Army Nurse Corps Association and other veterans’ groups. She maintained a keen interest in documenting local history and furthering the education of others in the county.
