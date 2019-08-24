CANTON — William deLorraine, president of the St. Lawrence County Rock and Mineral Club, was able to relax a little Saturday once the doors had opened and the club’s annual show was underway.
Over two dozen vendors set up tables and displays to show their rocks, crystals, jewelry and all matter of rock-based art to rockhounds of all ages and interests at the 53rd annual Rock and Mineral Show at the Canton Pavilion.
There is a lot to putting the show together.
“It’s more than you would imagine,” Mr. deLorraine said. “Logistics, rounding things up, making sure everything comes off smoothly, getting vendors, keeping spreadsheets, planograms, 11th hour requests for changes.”
Mr. deLorraine has had a lifelong interests in rocks.
“Ever since I was a kid,” Mr. deLorraine said about his interest in geology. “I lived in Corning where glaciers dropped a lot of stuff so there was a rich diversity there. I had fossils, igneous rocks, metamorphic rocks. I played around in the backyard and collected.”
That early love of rocks led to a 42-year career in the Balmat zinc mines working as a metamorphic structural geologist.
The Corning area, it turns out, has nothing on St. Lawrence County.
The 70 or so members in the St. Lawrence County Rock and Mineral Club have no trouble practicing their rockhound pursuits.
“St. Lawrence County,” Mr. deLorraine said, “I think of it as the mineral capital of the Northeast.”
St. Lawrence County has been through a lot geologically, he said.
“There’s a huge diversity of minerals,” Mr. deLorraine said. “There’s sedimentary minerals, hydrothermal minerals and metamorphic minerals because the area was metamorphosed to a real high metamorphic grade with high pressure and high temperature about a billion years ago and then it was uplifted. And, there is igneous rocks and igneous minerals.”
Some of the minerals in St. Lawrence County are on the surface and easy to find, while others require a bit of knowledge.
“There are fluorescent minerals, that look like driveway gravel,” Mr. deLorraine said, “until you put a black light on it and they light right up.”
The Rock and Mineral show continues Sunday at the Canton Pavilion on Lincoln Street.
The floor is open for swapping and selling from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lots to do for kids.
