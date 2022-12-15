Dreamstime/TNS

BRASHER — An Akwesasne woman was charged with impersonation and drug possession after she was injured in a rollover crash.

Troopers say they charged Tiffany J. David, 30, of Akwesasne, Quebec, with second-degree criminal impersonation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. She was additionally charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, moving from lane unsafely, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operation.

