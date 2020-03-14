LOUISVILLE — Wind, flames and smoke were a deterrent in the battle of a blaze that destroyed a Wilson Hill home early Saturday morning, causing the roof to cave in.
Louisville Volunteer Fire Department, the lead agency to respond to the fire at 310 Crescent Dr., received the call at 6:34 a.m. from the woman who owned the home, according to First Assistant Chief Tina Garrow, who was still on the scene of the fire at 10:35 a.m.
The home owner, whose name was not available, was home at the time of the fire, but got out safely and no injuries were reported, Chief Garrow said. The home is a total loss.
“The fire started in the back of the house but with the amount of smoke, fire and flames it was very hard to get to where we needed to get to,” Chief Garrow said. “We had to attack it at a different angle and try attacking it from the front to try to keep it at the back of the house, but again, with the wind, it just kept pushing it right back at us.”
The fire was believed to have started in “some mechanical room” such as a boiler or furnace room, Chief Garrow said the home owner told her, and that the challenges of the wind and the smoke were the cause of the destruction of the home.
“We had to bring the excavator in to bring the walls in because of the wind, we didn’t want anybody to get hurt. The walls were unsafe and again we’re fighting the wind and the smoke and it’s bringing back up the flames,” she said. “We’re hoping to knock her down while we’re right here.”
Massena, Waddington, Norwood, Madrid and Norfolk volunteer fire departments were on scene with Massena and Waddington volunteer rescue squads and Car 1 St. Lawrence County Fire and Rescue Deputy Coordinator Matthew Denner. Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department was on standby at the Waddington fire station.
“We had a good bunch of people here and were able to get the fire contained and somewhat out, I’ve released everybody to head back home at about 9:30 and we’re on standby just watching that it doesn’t pop up anymore than it already has,” Chief Garrow said. “I just wanna thank all of the responding mutual aids and the ones that were on standby for all their help with fighting this today. Manpower is a huge issue and with all these departments that help us, mutual aid is a godsend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.