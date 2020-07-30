OGDENSBURG — A rookie patrolman on the Ogdensburg police force was involved in saving the life of a young boy after he nearly drowned in a backyard pool Wednesday.
“Just after 4:30 p.m. we had a report of a 2-year-old male drowned in a pool,” Detective Sargent Mark Kearns said. “CPR was being performed upon our arrival by people at the residence. Police then took over CPR and continued until Fire and Rescue arrived.”
When the call came from the Park Street residence, Sargent Matthew Erwin and Patrolman Andrew Brown were at a nearby intersection on routine patrol.
“They were literally there within 30 to 40 seconds,” Sgt. Kearns said.
Patrolman Brown performed CPR until rescue crews arrived and the boy was on his was to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in about 10 minutes.
“When the little boy was put in the ambulance he was crying, so that’s a great sound,” Sgt. Kearns, who as also at the scene, said.
Ogdensburg Rescue Chief of Emergency Services Kenneth J. Gardner said the boy was later taken to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
“He is awake and alert and seems to be doing rather well right now,” Chief Gardner said.
The incident is still being investigated, Sgt. Kearns said.
“I give a lot of comps to Patrolman Ryan Brown, he is one of our rookie officers. He is actually still on field training,” Sgt. Kearns said. “He jumped right in there and performed CPR like a veteran. We are very proud of him.”
