ROSSIE — Those who knew the late William M. Freeman say the same things about him — he had an unusually sharp sense of empathy and left lasting impressions on those who met him.

Mr. Freeman, Bill to those close to him, was murdered in his Rossie home on March 1. He was 67. A Lake Placid man who also has a Gouverneur residence, 46-year-old Adam W. Smith, has been indicted in the killing. He’s also charged with stabbing and killing 72-year-old Ronald E. “Huck” Durham on Feb. 11 in East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Smith has pleaded not guilty and continues to be held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton without bail.

Slain Rossie man was a warm friend, Marine vet

Some of William M. Freeman’s military records, including his honorable discharge certificate. Andy Gardner/Watertown Daily Times
Slain Rossie man was a warm friend, Marine vet

William M. Freeman was stabbed to death at his Rossie home in March. He was 67. Family photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.