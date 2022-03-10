ROSSIE — A woman who was shot in the neck on Wednesday managed to find a phone and dial 911 herself, which led to a sheriff’s deputy and his intern rendering aid for 20 minutes before an ambulance arrived in the secluded area.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe has released more details about the Wednesday domestic incident that involved a woman being shot and a deputy subduing the alleged shooter. The deputy on scene that night, Matthew T. Merria, who was the county’s Deputy of the Year in 2020, rendered aid to the woman with a college intern who was in his squad car at the time of the call.
“I believe their actions probably saved her life,” Sheriff Bigwarfe said.
The incident resulted in the arrest of Shawn G. Sheridan, 33, of Canton. He is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. He is charged with allegedly shooting Katrina A. Thornton in the neck.
The sheriff’s office is aware of one prior felony conviction for Mr. Sheridan. In 2016, he was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Mr. Sheridan had possessed an operable semiautomatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine with a pistol grip that protrudes conspicuously beneath the action of the weapon and a bayonet mount.
Deputy Merria, who has been with the sheriff’s office since January 2018 and is an Ogdensburg native, was working with an intern Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office coordinates with local colleges to make internships available to those studying criminal justice.
At about 1:42 a.m., Deputy Merria and the intern got the call to 49 S. Woods Road in Rossie, which is a rather isolated house in the woods off a dirt road.
Sheriff Bigwarfe said Ms. Thornton was able to find a phone and dial 911 after being shot. From the moment she dialed 911 and Mr. Merria arrived on scene, roughly 12 minutes had passed. The deputy knew the closest backup was more than 15 minutes away, so he had to go inside the house alone.
Deputy Merria got to the house, which is secluded with few neighbors and surrounded by trees and the Indian River. Knowing how far away his backup was and that the 911 call came from inside, Deputy Merria decided to go inside almost immediately. And inside, Mr. Sheridan was holding a firearm and knife. Through speaking with him and giving verbal commands, Deputy Merria talked Mr. Sheridan into dropping his weapons.
Once he handcuffed Mr. Sheridan and secured the scene, the intern and Deputy Merria began applying pressure to Ms. Thornton’s gunshot wound, which was close to, but did not hit, her carotid artery.
“This wasn’t a graze that you’d put a Band-Aid or stitches on,” the sheriff said. “This was a significant injury.”
She was losing a considerable amount of blood, so the intern and deputy did what they could to apply pressure to the wound and stop the bleeding. They did this for 20 minutes until an ambulance arrived. Ms. Thornton was then taken to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, where she was still stable as of Thursday morning.
“It was just an extraordinary and courageous act in attempting to save the life of somebody involved in a domestic and volatile situation,” the sheriff said. “Obviously he should be commended.”
As for a motive, investigators are still piecing together Mr. Sheridan and Ms. Thornton’s history and background and whether more charges may arise. In the meantime, the sheriff’s office and surrounding agencies are capping off a busy three weeks, with a homicide in Potsdam, high-rise fire in Ogdensburg and a vehicle pursuit through the county.
“We’ll let the process follow through the way it should, through the court system,” Sheriff Bigwarfe said. “That’s always our mission and philosophy, and it always will be as long as I’m sheriff.”
