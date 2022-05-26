POTSDAM — Rotarians and friends from the Potsdam, Canton, Massena and Watertown Noon clubs came together on May 21 for an interclub workday at Dodge Pond.
They continued work on a trail that connects the main lodge with another portion of the camp — constructing sideboards, putting down a weed barrier and filling in with trail material.
The ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence positioned materials and provided staff to supervise and assist.
Dodge Pond is truly a unique opportunity for special needs children in Northern New York and something the Rotary clubs have been supporting for more than 40 years!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.