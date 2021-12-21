The Rotary Club of Potsdam has donated $1,000 to the Potsdam Holiday Fund. The Potsdam Holiday Fund is an all-volunteer non-profit organization that provides new gifts, warm clothing and food to families and senior citizens in need in Potsdam, Madrid, Hopkinton, Nicholville, Brasher Falls, Chase Mills, Fort Jackson, West Stockholm and Winthrop. Donations to the fund are still needed and welcome at potsdamholidayfund.org or Potsdam Holiday Fund, PO Box 827, Potsdam, NY 13676. Above, Rotarian Duane Pelkey, right, presents a check to Potsdam Holiday Fund President Marylee Ballou. Rotary Club of Potsdam photo
